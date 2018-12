Tipperary Fire Service was called to a fire at a derelict house in the Kilcash area last night (Sunday).

The Fire Service was alerted to the blaze at Tullohea, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir at 9.34pm.

Fire tenders from Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir Fire Stations attended the blaze and had it under control by 10.45pm. There was no one injured in the fire.