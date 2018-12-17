Tipperary scientist Amy Joyce wins training position at European Space Agency

A Clonmel scientist is aiming for the stars after winning a coveted training place at the European Space Agency.

Amy Joyce is one of just two people to win a national competition to earn a place at the agency based in Madrid.

Working on satellites and space missions is now part of her new role.

The Irish Research Council announced Amy and Cillian Murphy, from Dundrum, County Dublin as the two young who won through to train at the European Space Agency.

The positions are part of an ongoing partnership between the Irish Research Council and ESA, which hosts Irish trainees at its centres across Europe.

As part of the programme, the researchers will work on cutting-edge projects and gain practical experience in high-tech space activities such as space science, Earth observation, telecommunications, navigation, mission control and operations, and human spaceflight.

Amy has a master’s degree in experimental physics from the National University of Ireland, Galway.

She will work on developing tools for mission cross calibration and will also learn about the scientific uses of x-ray satellites and the challenges and procedures of operating a space mission.

Minister of State for Training, Skills and Innovation, John Halligan TD, said:

“This is a unique opportunity for Amy and Cillian to train with the best and to develop their skills at the European Space Agency.

“Supporting a pipeline of talent plays an integral role in taking Ireland forward in its contribution to space research, development and innovation and ensures that we are continuing to contribute and collaborate on an international level.”

Peter Brown, Director of the Irish Research Council said the traineeship offers the life-changing opportunity to pursue a career in Europe’s gateway to space.

He added - “The Council is committed to supporting the development of Europe’s space capability and ensuring that investment in space continues to deliver benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

“We are delighted to support both Amy and Cillian on this project and look forward to continuing to collaborate with ESA on this initiative.”