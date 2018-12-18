Tipperary shop wins National Lottery award for outstanding service

Bergin’s Food Fair in Parnell Street, Clonmel has been recognised with one of the most prestigious national retailer honours - the National Lottery Store of the Year at the recent Shelflife C-Store awards.

The awards recognise the best in retail in Ireland and Bergin’s beat off stiff competition to scoop this deserving prize. Bergin’s Food Fair is a renowned convenience store which prides itself on its top class deli and coffee to go.

Bergin’s came out on top ahead of over 5,000 retailers throughout Ireland in the National Lottery Star Programme which is designed to promote 'best in class' Lottery retailing for all National Lottery retail agents.

Seamus Bergin set-up Bergin’s Food Fair in Clonmel over 30 years ago and he revealed his delight that all the hard work over three decades was recognised in the National Lottery award.

“It is an incredible achievement to be recognised as the top retailer in the country with this National Lottery award.

“The competition was incredibly tough as we were competing against some of the top retailers in the country. To come out on top is an incredible accomplishment for us all.”

He added: “We have been in business in Clonmel for the past 30 years and as an independent retailer we take great pride in providing a unique customer offering in-store. To have this national recognition is a credit to all our hardworking staff and two members of staff Shirley and Maria who have been with us for the last 20 years.

Customers of Bergin’s Food Fair in Clonmel have also had a Lotto luck when it comes to selling tickets that have landed top prize wins in National Lottery games.

The most recent notable win was in February when one lucky customer got more than they bargained for when they won a massive €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize.

“We are very lucky to have such a loyal group of customers in Clonmel because without them, we simply wouldn’t be here and we certainly wouldn’t have won this award.

“We have enjoyed great celebrations in the store over the last week but I think the icing on the cake would be another big Lotto winner in the store very soon,” he added.

Head of Sales & Operations for the National Lottery, Niall Andrews said: “Bergin’s represent all that is great about excellence in retailing in Ireland. The National Lottery Star Store initiative, which we launched nearly three years ago, has raised a new standard in lottery retailing that is driving sales growth and profitability in stores.

Bergin’s have embraced the programme and are offering a ‘best in class’ service and truly deserve this award.”