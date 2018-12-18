About 150 Tipperary people expected to sit down for community Christmas dinner

Up to 150 people are expected to gather in Nenagh’s Scouts Hall on Christmas Day for the Nenagh Community Christmas Dinner.

Now in its third year, the service, which always provides a meals-on-wheels facility for those within five miles of the town, was set up by community volunteer Sandra Farrell in 2016.

“Since the inaugural Christmas Day community dinner in 2016, this community initiative has been a great success. Everyone and anyone that would like to attend from Nenagh and its environs is welcome,” said Ms Farrell.

The feeling of family / community is at the heart of this initiative and this is very important, so that it doesn’t feel like an organised event, rather a friendly gathering at Christmas, said Ms Farrell.

"It is meant to be fun and informal and an opportunity to be with other people and maybe make new friends,” Sandra said.

She encouraged people from all different walks of life to attend this community event as there was no stigma attached. For example, they had guests last year who had just had come off night duty and their family was away at the time.

"We had guests attend that were alone on Christmas Day and would like to have company and a bit of fun and festivities. There is no differentiation made between our guests and volunteers, all of us sit down and eat together," she said.

The event starts at midday and is free of charge.

If you would like to attend or avail of the meals-on-wheels service, phone or text Sandra on 087-6989401 / 083-1231269; email nenaghxmasdinner@gmail.com

Pre-booking is essential.