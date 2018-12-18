Tipperary TD Alan Kelly welcomes announcement but urges caution saying Thurles has had more launches than Cape Canaveral

Labour party TD Alan Kelly has welcomed the recent announcement of a major investment in the Erin Foods site in Thurles, adding that he has been working on the project for over a year.

In a statement to this week's Tipperary Star, Deputy Kelly said: “The development of the 8.5 acre Erin Foods site is something I’ve worked on for over a year and this week is another important milestone in its redevelopment with the submission of a planning application for the site. The application will consist of a new LIDL store, an Advance Technology Unit (ATU) and a new site entrance which will commence the new proposed inner relief road linking Slievenamon to the Mill road.

“In September 2017 I was invited to meet with the owners of the site and with a small project team that included former Superintendent Pat Murray as Chairman and Hugh Ryan of DHRyan Architects in Thurles. We have been having meetings on this project ever since with a view to achieving a number of objectives.

“Firstly, to rehabilitate the site by removing the old Erin Foods building and cleaning up the site. Secondly by facilitating the development of a new LIDL retail store. Thirdly, by developing an Advance Technology Unit (ATU) that will be available to market for an inward investment in the town. Fourthly, to facilitate the proposed development of the inner relief road in Thurles which will go through the site. Fifthly, to ensure there is provision of amenity space, particularly a riverside walkway. Finally, to look at the remaining space for other business opportunities.

“I’m delighted we have reached this milestone. This is the beginning of something that can be very positive for Thurles which has lost in excess of 20 industries since the mid 1980s. That is why we pushed to develop the ATU so that Thurles would have an opportunity to attract a large scale inward investment that would provide jobs in the town. I have a track record in doing that with First Data in Nenagh and Amneal in Cashel. Consequently, I went to the IDA and arranged a meeting with the project team in Thurles and ensured their written support for this application which is accompanying this planning application.

“I look forward to this project delivering for the people of Thurles and surrounds. It has huge potential and this is a significant milestone however there is still much work to be done to deliver it fully. Thurles, in recent times, has had more launches than Cape Canaveral and it's about time we start seeing someting really tangible,” he said.