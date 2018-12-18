Supporters bus for Boherlahan Dualla's Junior B Munster semi final clash

Our Junior B's will contest the Munster Semi Final series v Inagh-Kilnamona (Clare) on Sunday, January 5, 2019 at 2pm, hosted by Killeedy GAA, Limerick. The club are organising a supporters bus. If anyone is interested in a seat on the bus, can you contact Lisa Stapleton on 087-6447947 Friday, December 28, 2018, need to know numbers as soon as possible for bus booking, confirmation and price per person for travelling.