Supporters bus for Boherlahan Dualla's Junior B Munster semi final clash

Boherlahan-Dualla captain Kevin O'Connell pictured accepting the Tim Maher Cup from County Board chairman John Devane. Also pictured are Cian O'Connell and PJ Maher. Photo: Eamonn McGee

Our Junior B's will contest the Munster Semi Final series v Inagh-Kilnamona (Clare) on Sunday, January 5, 2019 at 2pm, hosted by Killeedy GAA, Limerick. The club are organising a supporters bus. If anyone is interested in a seat on the bus, can you contact Lisa Stapleton on 087-6447947 Friday, December 28, 2018, need to know numbers as soon as possible for bus booking, confirmation and price per person for travelling.