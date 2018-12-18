Poll topping Ballymacarbry councillor to retire from local politics next May

Ballymacarbry based county councillor Michael J O'Ryan has announced he will not contest the local elections next May.

The Fianna Fáil poll topper’s decision to retire from local politics after ten years as a councillor will bring to an end the century-old O’Ryan political dynasty on Waterford County Council, which began with his grandfather Michael winning a seat in 1917.

Michael’s father Ciaran served on the County Council for 54 years from 1955 to 2009.

Cllr O’Ryan said he has decided to retire from politics because of the difficulties of combining his work as a councillor with his job as principal of Ballymacarbry National School. He said the local government reforms in 2014 that resulted in the merger of Waterford City and County Councils and creation or larger electoral areas greatly increased the workload of councillors. Comeragh Municipal District where he serves as a councillor covers an area stretching from Clonmel’s Waterford hinterland to close to Annestown, he pointed out.

Cllr O’Ryan, who formerly taught at Lisronagh National School, was first elected a councillor in 2009 and topped the poll for Comeragh Municipal District and the entire city and county in the 2014 election. He chaired Comeragh MD in 2014.