Carrick-on-Suir’s Christmas Tractors Parade to return next year 

Thousands of people lined the streets of Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday evening to watch a dazzling fleet of fair light festooned tractors and other farm vehicles parade through the town centre.

The fifth annual Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir Parade, organised by the Crop Cruisers tractor drivers, was originally due to take place on Saturday but was postponed for a day due to a Storm Yellow Warning that brought heavy rains and winds on Saturday.

It was a wise decision and the weather conditions were good on Sunday for the pagaent, which once against brought a large crowd of visitors to the town.

Chief organiser farmer Stuart Downie said some of the tractors drivers were unable to take part due to the last minute date change but even so the parade featured about 28 tractors, a digger, two loaders and a silage harvester.

The parade featured vehicles from as far as Wexford, Cork and Carlow as well as a large contingent of local drivers from surrounding parishes and counties.

More than 50 children driving pedal tractors also decorated with fairy lights led off the parade, which departed from its start point in Carrickbeg. .

At the finish point at the New Street Car Park, families gathered to view the illuminated tractors parked up. There were amusements for children at the car park as well as a visit from Santa.

Among the parade visitors were a number of sick children the Make a Wish Foundation charity is helping. The parade raised funds for the Foundation as well as Carrick-on-Suir's new Meals Assistance Group.

Stuart Downie said the Crop Cruisers will stage the parade again next year and they plan to make the event a bit different. He thanked everyone who attended the parade, the tractor drivers who took part as well as junior Crop Cruisers pedal tractor drivers and their parents. He also thanked Carrick-on-Suir Business Association, Gardai, stewards and bucket collectors.

