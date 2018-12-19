Tusla launches innovative booklet to help Tipperary children express their feelings

Tusla-Child and Family Agency will launch a new communications tool on Thursday that helps children explain their feelings before or during Child Protection Conferences.

Such meetings involve parents, social workers and others when there is a concern over a child’s safety.

The launch of the ‘Me and My Meeting’ booklet takes place in Butler House, Patrick Street in Kilkenny Thursday at 9.30am, during which a major award will also be presented to the Kilkenny Community Early Years Project.

Tusla Area Manager for Carlow, Kilkenny and south Tipperary Marie Kennedy commented: “Some very powerful information has been shared at meetings in our area through 'Me and My Meeting'. It is a booklet that children and young people can complete instead of, or as well as, attending their Child Protection Conference in Carlow, Kilkenny and south Tipperary.

They can fill it in themselves, or with the person of their choice, which is often their social worker. Permission is sought from the child or young person to share their booklet at the meeting. And booklets are returned to children and young people via their social worker after the meeting where further information is shared with them about the meeting.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to host an event where we can demonstrate how Tusla is promoting and ensuring the voice and opinions of children and young people is embedded in our practice. The new booklet includes some of the key themes of the Signs of Safety framework adopted by Tusla in recent years. This means that the opportunity for children and young people to have their views heard at Child Protection Conferences can be strengthened – as they can address the same areas their parents, extended family, friends and services will be asked about during the meeting.”

Tusla will also present an Investing in Children Membership Award to Kilkenny Community Early Years Project. The project has been deemed a “model of excellence for preschool services.” The Investing in Children Membership Award scheme recognises and celebrates examples of imaginative and inclusive practice with children and young people.