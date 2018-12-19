Tipperary student honoured for poetry reading skills

Clonmel studente Sheán Mac Curtáin finished in the top nine in Ireland in the Intermediate Category of the prestigious Poetry Aloud competition organised by the National Library of Ireland and Poetry Ireland.

The competition was held in the National Library in Kildare Street in Dublin on December 7. Over 1,700 students from all over Ireland took part in Poetry Aloud this year.

The poems Gaelcholaiste Cheitinn studenr Seán recited were “Bogland” by Séámus Heaney and “All Legendary Obstacles” by John Montague.

Seán is pictured here receiving his certificate from Dr. Sandra Collins, Director of the National Library at the Poetry Aloud final.