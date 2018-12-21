St John the Baptist BNS Christmas nativity show 2018

St John the Baptist Boys National School was very busy recently as nearly 300 pupils took to the stage and performed for their parents and family.

Junior infants performed the Tiptoe Nativity where they warned us to let the baby Jesus sleep in peace!

Senior infants were next as they worked hard together to make the best snowman ever. First class were in a dilemma as baby Jesus would not stop crying and nobody knew what to do. Both second classes joined forces to perform A Midwife Crisis. Their play was a modern nativity about a very busy midwife who never misses an important birth!

Third class were proud to present a Christmas Story which was seven short scenes depicting the things we love about Christmas through mime and drama. Fourth class showcased their talent by bringing the classical characters and score of Oliver the musical to life. Last to the stage were fifth and sixth classes with their production of Scrooge. A Christmas Carol was brought up to date and set in St John the Baptist BNS. Principal, Mr Scrooge, also known as Humbug, hates Christmas as it gets in the way of proper work and costs him money and so he bans Christmas! This was a celebratory journey through what we all remember and love about Christmas at school.

The boys really enjoyed their time on the stage. Thanks to all school staff, sponsors and parents for helping to produce a great show.