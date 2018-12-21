Brú Ború's ‘A Salute to the Crooners’ in association with Cashel Scoil Chormaic

A very special performance of a spectacular new show A Salute to the Crooners performed by one of Ireland’s greatest singers Dave Lawlor will take place on Thursday January 24 at Brú Ború Theatre Cashel in association with Scoil Chormaic.

This spectacular new audio-visual show, A Salute to the Crooners sees Dave Lawlor pay tribute to the songs of Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, Matt Monro, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Engelbert Humperdinck, Perry Como and Dean Martin. Not only do you witness the crooner classics come to life with Dave’s velvet voice but see the fabulous portrayal of images of all the artists on a 3m circular screen.

Principal Lorraine Lowry is thrilled that this fabulous show A Salute to the Crooners will come to Cashel to support Scoil Chormaic, a school whose dedication to children with Special Needs is recognised and embraced by the people of Cashel and its environs. She hopes that people from the county of Tipperary will support this wonderful event.

Dave Lawlor, star of the highly acclaimed Reeling in the Showband Years was chosen by Linden Productions to front this visually stunning show. Only an entertainer of Lawlor’s exceptional calibre could pay homage – accurately, respectfully, and with the appropriate humility – to so many musical icons in one show.

Acknowledged by his contemporaries as one of Ireland’s best singers Dave has received many accolades to date. Don’t miss your chance to witness the crooner classics come to life with Dave’s velvet voice and vibrant stage presence as he brings the audience through the great crooner songbook and some of the best known hits of the twentieth century.

Dave with a penchant for sentiment, romance and charm will enthral in this visually stunning show complete with rare images of the stars. As Red Hurley enthused about A Salute to the Crooners, “Lawlor stands in the shoes of giants. and they’re a perfect fit.” Tickets €25 from Brú Ború Box Office 062 61122 and www.bruboru.ie