Tipperary store Dove Hill now boasts Ardkeen artisan food and coffee

Ardkeen Quality Food Store is a well-known, independent food retailer in Waterford, with a reputation for sourcing local, artisan and speciality Irish food.

The Ardkeen team have now brought their unique brand to County Tipperary with the opening of a curated Artisan Food and Coffee Store in the Dove Hill Irish Design Centre just outside Carrick-on-Suir.

The bijou version of Ardkeen stocks over 300 products from Ireland’s small batch producers as well as serving the renowned Ardkeen Barista coffee from Ponaire Roastery in County Tipperary. The extensive takeaway coffee menu is served by trained baristas, making this the perfect spot to drop in for your flat white or mocha on the main Waterford- Limerick route.

The store also stocks Ardkeen’s superior range of hampers, which will be a welcome gift for any foodie this Christmas.

Colin Jephson, Managing Director of Ardkeen Quality Food Store, commented:

“We are delighted to be open in the unique, vibrant shopping space which is Dove Hill, especially as they share our ethos for providing quality and supporting Irish. This is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase some of the great products that we stock from our artisan suppliers and we look forward to becoming known as the location for the best coffee on the N24!”

Ardkeen Artisan Food & Coffee opened in Dove Hill Irish Design Centre, Ballynoran, Carrick-on- Suir, on Friday December 7. Call in soon!