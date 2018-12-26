Tipperary home's amazing Christmas decorations aids children's hospital

The Mullinahone family, who decorate the outside of their home with hundreds of fairy lights and illuminated decorations each year, were finalists in RTE’s Today With Daithi Christmas Homes competition last week.

Eamonn and Bridget Hennessy from Kilvemnon, Mullinahone were featured on the RTE 1 afternoon programme on Tuesday, December 18.

TV and radio Presenter Benda Donohue arrived with the RTE film crew to Eamonn and Bridget’s home filming their amazing lit up magical Christmas themed garden and house display.

The Hennessy family have been delighting visitors and their parish for 10 years with the display and love to see families stop off and take time to enjoy it.

More than 2000 lights illuminate the Christmas home and garden filled with Santa, elves, sleighs, reindeers, trees, animals, birds and presents.