PROPERTY
Tipperary farm at Cashel developed to stud farm standard up for sale
High quality site comes to the market
The site at Railstown, Cashel
An outstanding property extending to 12.95 Ha (32 acres) in Railstown, Cashel is now brought to market by PF Quirke & Co Ltd., Clonmel.
The land is of the highest quality and has been developed to stud-farm standard with roadways, stud-railing, limestone walls, hedging and planting of specimen trees, situate in the heart of Tipperary horse country close to Ballydoyle Racing Stables.
The property had planning for a large, detached house (now expired) and a lot of infrastructure is already in place for this.
With extensive road frontage, electric gates, superb land and a glorious setting, this outstanding property would be ideal for use as a small stud or for the development of a prestige residential holding. Folios TY42353F & 42354F.
For further details visit www.pfq.ie or contact the agent on 052 612 1622.
