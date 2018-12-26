Tipperary students raise funds for children's hospital with Christmas market

The sixth class girls from Our Lady of Mercy primary school in Cahir held their Christmas market for the school on Friday, December 14.

They produced handmade decorations and homemade treats to sell at their stalls. They transformed the Assembly Hall for the festive occasion with dimmed lighting, sparkly fairy lights and lots of Christmas Decorations.

Santa and his busy elves made a special appearance on the day. The younger children posted their Christmas wishes and received a treat from Santa. There was a buzz of excitement across the school as the children arrived at the market. A massive €1,753 was raised and donated to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

The girls also spearheaded the annual St. Vincent De Paul food appeal in the school and performed at the local Day Care Centre Christmas party. We are very proud of the girls and the commitment they made to these worthy causes and their local community.