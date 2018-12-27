Tipperary school helping to save lives with CPR training

Rathkeevin National School in Clonmel is leading the way in preparing its pupils to help save lives.

An extra curricular activity at the school could save the life of a fellow pupil or a family member in years to come.

Sixth Class pupils have received certificates in CPR after a training course at the school.

Involved in the innovative project were class teacher Stephen Doody; Dr. John Walsh, Order of Malta South East Region; and Martin Fahy, Eileen Fahy and John Walsh from the Order of Malta Clonmel.

A pilot programme of CPR training for all graduating 6th class pupils of the school started in 2016 , supported by Dr. John Walsh, Consultant Paediatrician and Regional Medical Officer, for the Order of Malta in the South East Region with the help of the Order of Malta Clonmel Unit and Irish Red Cross in Clonmel.

Says Dr Walsh - “This is the third year of CPR training for 6th class pupils.

“ This is a life saving skill that can easily be taught to primary school age children and help them to save a life of a relative,friend or neighbour in the future”.

And he delighted that the school is leading the way among primary schools in this life-saving venture

.“Many secondary schools throughout Ireland have started CPR training programs in conjunction with the Irish Heart Foundation but this shows that Rathkeevin NS is ahead of the game”, said Dr Walsh.

The pupils who underwent CPT training and who proudly received their certificates for a job well done were - Oisin Molloy, Sean Bowen, Daragh Walsh, Max Fahy, Thomas Hickey, James Hurley. Ronan Walsh, Darragh Egan, Kate Butler Haughney, Georgia Gath, Anna O'Donnell, Katie Fennessy, Niamh Connelly and Amelia Kearney.