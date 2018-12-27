Revamped Carrick-on-Suir town hall is praised by councillors

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors lauded the revamped Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall as a "fantastic" civic building for the town and district at their first meeting in the building since its completion.

The €2.4m facelift and three-storey extension has doubled the size of the 19th century building and greatly enhanced the working environment for the 23 county council staff based there and made it more user friendly for public visiting it on council business.

The building is now fully accessible to people with disabilities with even a new raised plaza crossing New Street linking the building to the New St. Car Park to assist wheelchair users to cross and enter the building.

Carrick Municipal District council's first monthly meeting since the Town Hall's completion took place on Thursday, December 20. Carrick MD Chairperson Cllr Louise McLoughlin said the new look Town Hall will be of huge benefit to Carrick-on-Suir and district and enhanced the town's status. "We should be very proud of such a fantastic facility and I look forward to the official opening of it in the New Year."

Cllr McLoughlin paid tribute to District Engineer Nicola Keating, who oversaw the 18 month long project.

Carrick-on-Suir FF Cllr Kieran Bourke said it was a credit to all the Council officials and past members of Carrick-on-Suir Town Council who contributed greatly to this project.

"This is a civic building for the people of the town for generations to come. It's a wonderful story for Carrick-on-Suir."

Cllr David Dunne (SF) encouraged local people to visit the Town Hall and he would be delighted and proud to welcome anyone from Co. Tipperary and further afield to it.