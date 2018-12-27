Tipperary woman Rebecca Neill dies following tragic accident in London

Family and friends are mourning the death of a Clonmel woman who died following an accident in London last weekend.

A gofundme campaign has now begun to bring the remains of thirty one year old Rebecca Neill home for burial in her home town.

The link is -

https://www.gofundme.com/3deb2-rebecca?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmtbnr_w&fbclid=IwAR3bd2Fc8R_kwyrNgIY-3YIf2EWDQevuij95DAzDnxmFe8iTd65ATd5QttM

The fund has already received a wonderful response and organisers are now asking that people maintain their generosity.

Rebecca was well known in Clonmel as a talented dancer. She was initially involved in Adrenline and later founded her own company Dance Revolution.

She worked in a hospital following her move to London a number of years but still maintained her keen interest in dance.

Friends have been paying warm tributes to Rebecca on social media.

Rebecca had been looking forward to returning home to Clonmel for Christmas before her tragic accident.