Cllr Sean Ryan hosts District meeting in his home village Littleton

The Chairman of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council, Councillor Sean Ryan (pictured right) has described it as “a privilege and honour” to host the December meeting of the local authority in his home village of Littleton.

Littleton Community Centre was the venue and the red carpet was rolled out for the elected members and officials who were treated to performances of verse and song by students from Littleton NS who attended the meeting along with Principal, Mr Christy Clancy. The children sat attentively and listened to the contributions of members and officials - it was a great day for them to be there, as word of the proposed 40 new jobs at he nearby Bord na Móna plant was announced - many of their family members had worked at the former briquette factory.

The Chairman was lavish in his praise for the centre and for the many people who were centrally involved in the establishment of what has become a vital cog in the local community - a facility which is being extensively used and which also houses the Moycarkey Coolcroo athletics club at the rear of the site.

“We have a lot of developments going on in the parish with this new centre, the major development at the GAA grounds, the new parish office, FAS headquarters and much more. Of course, we are looking at a first Christmas without employment for many workers from Bord na Mona, but there is a lot going on in this parish that we can be very proud of,” said Cllr Ryan who also mentioned the provision of a gym in the centre, thanks to Sports Capital Funds.

Members and officials were thrilled to be in Littleton and paid tribute the spirit of the local community.