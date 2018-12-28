Heartfelt thank you to all who help us at Mo Chara

As the end of another year draws to a close we would like to take the opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone who make our work possible.

We owe a massive thank you to the members of the public who kindly help to fund the work that we do. We rely completely on the generosity of the public to help pay our vet bills, feed the animals in our care and fund the day to day running cost of running the rescue. We are very lucky to have such kind people who support our charity shops, attend our fundraisers and cake sales, join us on our open days and run food drives and collections amongst their friends, families and work colleagues.

We would like to thank our bakers who supply us with fresh made cakes and goodies for our monthly bake sales which are held the first Sunday of every month. We appreciate the time and effort you put in each month and recognise your generosity has helped make our sales the success it is. We look forward to seeing you again in February 2019.

Thank you to all our loyal customers at our charity shops in Thurles and Cashel who visit us on a regular basis to find hidden treasures and bargains. Your custom is very much appreciated. And also a thank you to everyone who has donated new and preloved goods for sale at our shops. You provide us with the stock we need to make sure we can continue to with the success of our sales.

A heartfelt thank you from all the dogs in our care has to go to our wonderful dog walkers who arrive to the centre each week in hail, rain or shine to make sure all the dogs are exercised and socialised, and most importantly, to make sure they get the love and attention they deserve. Your generosity and dedication helps to bring happiness and comfort to even the most broken and badly treated dogs.

Many thanks to each and every person who opened their hearts and their homes to our rescue dogs and cats, offering them a new start and a new life.

There are so many people to thank without whose generous support we would not be able to continue doing what we do which is save lives! Our committee are a very integral part of Mo Chara, they give their time freely and with compassion. Catherine, our kennel manager, who lives on site and whose life is governed by the needs of the rescue! Our wonderful vets and staff at O'Connor Julien in Cashel, Ann and staff at the pound who keep the dogs safe until we can collect.

My personal thanks to each and every person who have helped us in anyway.

Happy New Year,

Nikki