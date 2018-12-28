2018 Templemore Thurles MD highlights welcomed by Ryan

The Chairman of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council, Cllr Sean Ryan has welcomed the significant progress made in the region over the last twelve months, following the publishing of some of the highlights.

A report by the local authority, points to the huge volume of work undertaken throughout the District stating: “2018 represented a very busy year for staff and members of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District working with our communities across a broad range of areas.”

The achievements during 2018 are outlined hereunder:

WORKING WITH THE COMMUNITY

Grants: 200 groups/organisations were awarded grants by the Templemore-Thurles Municipal District during 2018.

An event was held in the District Offices in October to acknowledge the contribution these groups make in their respective communities. Grants were awarded in the following categories; Sports Clubs, to assist clubs with running costs and development where there is youth involvement or female participation; Resident Associations, for the enhancement of housing estates; Burial Grounds, towards the upkeep of burial grounds; Tidy Towns/Villages, who maintain public areas in an attractive manner; Festival & Events such as St. Patricks Day Parades in 3 towns and Littleton; Christmas Lighting Contributions, for Roscrea town and villages throughout the District; Town Centre Enhancement & Painting Schemes, for owners of buildings in the town centres of Roscrea, Templemore and Thurles to enhance or paint the external facade of their properties.

Community Achievements

A Civic reception was held in the Templemore Arms Hotel in November to recognise the achievements of 9 recipient groups/

individuals in the areas of sports, music, environment and community. An exceptionally large crowd turned out for the event which proved to be a resounding success.

Christmas Lighting

The Thurles town outdoor staff are directly involved in the erection of the Christmas lights in Thurles town which are quite spectacular spanning the width of Liberty Square. The Members allocate contributions to Roscrea Chamber of Commerce towards the erection of Christmas lighting in Roscrea town and to community organisations for the erection of features in 9 villages in the District.

Patrick’s Day Parades

The Members allocated financial assistance under the Festival & Events Grant Scheme 2018 to each of the four St. Patrick’s Day Committees in the District and the outdoor staff provide assistance to the Thurles St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee on the day of the event.

TOURISM & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The development of a website for Thurles Town is almost complete under the auspices of Thurles Town Centre Forum and the branding of Thurles identified as follows:- A Business Strongfort; A sporting Destination; A Centre of Education; A Centre of the Arts, Culture and Heritage.

AIBMS Retail Excellence Awards

The awards bring together the top talent in Irish retail and recognise the most innovative retailers across a variety of categories. The District entered 5 stores in Thurles Town in the Awards this year. All stores scored very high with 3 scoring in excess of 80%.

BOI National Enterprise Awards

Thurles Chamber and Templemore-Thurles Municipal District, Tipperary County Council in conjunction with Thurles Town Centre Forum was successful in winning €1,500.00 under the "Town Initiatives of the Year" Award for The Cabragh Wetlands Project at the Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Awards

CAPITAL PROJECTS

Liberty Square Enhancement Scheme, Thurles : The advanced works contract which consisted of the demolition of Griffins Shop and clearance of the site on which the new car park will be developed was completed in August. A detailed design of Liberty Square and the carpark is expected to be completed by year end. Project Ireland 2040 (National Development Plan) established 4 new funds to assist in the creation of specific core priorities detailed in the National Planning Framework.

Roscrea Enhancement Scheme

The Butler Trail App is in place and the installation of interpretive and orientation signage on the heritage trail in Roscrea town is underway which was grant aided under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2017.

Templemore Town Park

The fountain in Templemore Town Park was repaired and improvement works to the pathway around the lake are completed. Templemore Development Association secured funding of €7,500 from the Local Authorities Waters & Communities Office to clean the lake which was undertaken with the assistance of District engineering and outdoor staff.

ROADS AND ENVIRONMENT

Major resurfacing works on The Suir Bridge in Thurles took place during the year over a 2 week period and while the works may have been a major inconvenience to the people of the town, the outcome was well worth it. Footpath repair and refurbishment in the 3 towns of Thurles, Templemore and Roscrea. An additional allocation of €500,000 was allocated to the District for road improvement works which is clearly evident throughout the District. The Square in Borrisoleigh was resurfaced with Development Levy funding.

HOUSING

The District is responsible for repairs to voids and housing stock comprising of 1,173 units and was allocated an additional €100,000 under the Planned Management Programme in 2018. Outdoor staff are in the process of completing a substantial amount of work to the stock as a result of the additional budget secured this year.

TOURISM & PROMOTION

Town and Village Renewal Schemes: The Butler Trail App for Roscrea town is complete and the installation of interpretive/orientation signage on the heritage trail in Roscrea is underway.

Fleadh Cheoil Tiobraid Árann 2018 took place in Templemore from May 14th-20th.

This event promotes and preserves Irish traditional music and attracts massive numbers. The Templemore town outdoor staff ensured that the town was maintained to a high standard and litter free during and after the event.