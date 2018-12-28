Annual tractor and vehicle run to take place in Moyne Village

The annual tractor and vehicle run will take place in Moyne Village on Sunday December 30.

Registration from 11.30am in Moyne Community Centre.

Run will leave the village at 12 noon. Refreshments will follow in Quinlan’s Pub. All proceeds to local charities.

Last year’s proceeds were distributed between North Tipperary Hospice, Moyne Community Centre and the Christmas Lights in Moyne.

All support appreciated.