Tipperary community prepares for its Strictly Dancing

It is all systems go for the much anticipated Strictly Dancing event in Kilsheelan.

Organised by the KPLAN committee, the dancers and helpers had their first get together last week and all are eagerly looking forward to getting stuck in.

Dance practice begins in early January with the show of a lifetime on in the Clonmel Park Hotel in early April.

We look forward to full parishwide support for this event and the KPLAN committee will update everyone when tickets go on sale.