Top Irish boxer visits Tipperary school Scoil Ruain

Irish boxer Eric Donovan spoke to Scoil Ruáin students during a visit to the Killenaule school on Friday December 14.

Eric gives school talks as part of a sponsorship with Godolphin, a global thoroughbred breeding operation and horseracing company based in County Kildare who are working with Scoil Ruáin through School Business Partnership.

In other school news, congratulations to past-pupil Barry Murphy on receiving Road Safety Ambassador Award from Road Safety Authority (RSA)

The Road Safety Authority presented a total of 21 awards to individuals and organisations in recognition of their commitment and dedication to road safety at the annual “Leading Lights in Road Safety” awards ceremony in Croke Park.

Barry received the award for Road Safety Ambassador for 2018 for his tireless campaigning for road safety in Tipperary. Barry was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in 2006 when he was a back seat passenger in a single car collision. Following his recovery Barry began volunteering as a guest speaker in Tipperary schools urging students to think before they get behind the wheel of a car.