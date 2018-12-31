Thurles Templemore warns of upcoming road closures in 2018

Thurles Templemore Municipal District is giving notice that it will be temporarily closing two local roads this year.

The affected roads will be 1) the R661 between Clonoulty and Holycross, and 2) the L-4123 between Bohernacrusha Crossroads and Glenreigh, Thurles.

The R661 between Clonoulty and Holycross, Thurles, will be closed from January 7 next to March 20 2019.

The L-4123 between Bohernacrusha Crossroads and Glenreigh, Thurles, will be closed from March 21 to April 4, 2019.

Alternative routes include for 1, via the L1201 and R503 via Ballycahill and L4124 Holycross to Ballycahill.

For 2, via the R661 and L4124 Holycross to Ballycahill. The reason for the closures is to facilitate the construction of water pipelines on behalf of Irish Water.