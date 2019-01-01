Unique and creative Christmas tree produced by Tipperary school pupils

Massive congratulations to Patrician Presentation Transition Year Students who worked alongside art teacher, Ms Pat Looby, to produce a unique and creative Christmas Tree made of plastic bottles over the past few weeks.

Thanks to all of who gave in bottles to the school for us to be able to realise this creation. The tree was a beautiful sight earlier in the week. Unfortunately, the high winds on Monday night caused damage to the creation.

However, a smaller version of the original tree is on view in the Augustinian Abbey. So too is the work of our Transition Year Students on the Crib.

The school was delighted to be part of both of these projects. Many thanks to our students, Ms Pat Looby, our Programmes' Co-ordinator Mr Billy Walsh, to the public for the bottles and to Fr Iggy O’Donovan OSA for all his help.

