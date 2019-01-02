Scheme enhances the proud apple tradition in Tipperary's biggest town

Clonmel Applefest’s first festival edition is well wrapped up by now, but the organisers have continued to be active behind the scenes with the very popular ‘Adopt an Orchard Tree’ scheme.

Last year, the scheme saw 32 trees planted over the autumn and the early spring in four locations along the Greenway. This is likely to be surpassed before the year’s end, with 25 trees planted recently at the Galloping Fields – below Dunnes Stores - and another smaller planting in December at the Convent Bridge end of the Greenway.

The scheme allows members of the public to sponsor a tree and dedicate it to a loved one, with Clonmel Applefest planting and caring for the tree, as well as providing a custom-made plaque for each tree and a certificate for each donor.

To date, trees have been dedicated to newborns, families, newly weds, relatives and friends who have passed away, including previous members of Clonmel Tidy Towns committee and previous staff members of the Clonmel Junction Festival.

Several donors are people who live abroad who were born in or have fond memories of Clonmel. The aim is thus to grow a worldwide community of Clonmel “apple tree stakeholders” and reinstate the once vibrant orchards that grew along the river and all over the town.

As these trees are in the public realm, any passerby will be able to pick the fruit when it is ripe in the late summer and early autumn.

The fruit harvesting will coincide with Clonmel Applefest’s dates, which have been set for the last weekend of September 2019. A large variety of eating and cooking apples have been selected for planting, as well as some crab apples for biodiversity and pollination.

The scheme is a joint venture between Clonmel Applefest, Suircan Community Forum and 2cando Arts, with support from Clonmel Tidy Towns and Tipperary County Council.

It is open all year round, with planting in the autumn and spring.

For more information, go to www.clonmelapplefest.ie or drop a line to clonmelapplefest@gmail.com

