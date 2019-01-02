Tipperary hospital sixth worst in the country for patients on trolleys in 2018

The year just ended saw a record number of patients on trolleys in South Tipperary General Hospital.

The figure from INMO Trolley Watch was 5,201 for the Clonmel hospital, one of the highest figures outside the main city hospitals.

Another hospital serving Tipperary, Limerick University Hospital, was the worst hit in the country with 11,437 on trolleys.

It was followed by Cork on 9,135; Galway on 7,452; Tullamore on 5,831 and Tallaght on 5,432.

Next came Clonmel on 5,201, ahead of much bigger hospitals such as Waterford.

Nationwide, 108,227 patients went without hospital beds in 2018 – a record high, according to new analysis released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The figures are a 9% increase on 2017, which was itself a record high. This is nearly double the number in 2006 (55,720), when INMO records began.

2018 months with the highest figures were January (12,201), February (10,772) and March (10,511).

The INMO blames the crisis on low capacity and understaffing. The organisation has asked the government to work with the INMO to develop real proposals that will resolve the recruitment and retention crisis in nursing.

It says this has not happened, and 95% of INMO nurses and midwives voted in favour of industrial action. The INMO Executive will meet on January 7 and 8 to set dates for strikes.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“Despite the government spin, 2018 was the worst year on record for overcrowding. Negative records were set throughout the year, with over 100,000 admitted patients forced to wait on trolleys and chairs, without a proper bed. We know that this dramatically worsens outcomes for our patients.

“The health service does not have enough beds to support our population. More beds means more nurses, but the HSE simply can’t hire enough on these wages. It’s beyond time for the government to engage proactively with the INMO to resolve the crisis in Irish nursing and midwifery.

“Patients should be focused on recovering, but instead have to worry about waiting times, understaffing and a lack of beds. 2019 must see real changes in policy and funding to resolve this once and for all.”