Tipperary resource centre sets up new baby and toddler group

A new baby and toddler group providing a regular meeting place for parents, childminders and carers is now up and running in Carrick-on-Suir's Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre.

This group has been set up with the support of Tipperary Childcare Committee, the HSE Primary Care Team, South Tipperary Development Company and the Nano Nagle Resource Centre.

It provides a local network of support where parents, carers or grandparents can take their baby or toddler to develop their social skills by interacting with other children.

The vision behind Carrick-on-Suir Baby and Toddler Group is to create a safe environment where toddlers and babies can enjoy creative, imaginative play, explore their own sense of identity and build self-esteem.

The group has an experienced leader who helps to run the sessions. It is also about developing new friendships not only between children, but also between the adults as well.

Carrick-on-Suir Baby and Toddler Group meets in the Nano Nagle Resource Centre every Tuesday during school term time from 10am to 11.30am.