Newman Julian welcomes increase of participants in the Seniors Alert Scheme in Tipperary

The number of participants in the Seniors Alert Scheme in Tipperary has increased by 976 to 1963 according to the most recent figures for the last year, a Fine Gael General election Candidate Mary Newman Julian has said.

Mary Newman Julian said: “The Senior Alerts Scheme supports vulnerable older people in our communities by providing them with a free monitored alarm which they wear on their person and which they can activate if they need assistance. This community led scheme, which is funded by my colleague Minister Michael Ring’s Department of Rural and Community Development, enables people over 65 to live securely in their homes with confidence, independence and peace of mind.

“I am delighted to see that the number of Tipperary people participating in this scheme has nearly more than doubled. It is clear evidence that older people are feeling the benefits of the scheme. This level of increase is being mirrored across the country where we have seen a 112% increase in applications nationally.

“The Department has been allocated €2.3 million this year to administer the Scheme and I was delighted to hear Minister Ring confirm he is determined to secure additional funding to ensure we continue to meet the demand. I urge more people to avail of the Seniors Alert Scheme and I call on people with older relatives or neighbours to alert people to the scheme and, if necessary, to help them sign up. It is worth noting that demand peaks during the winter months when older people feel particularly vulnerable.”

The personalised alarms are provided for free by the Department of Rural and Community Development and monitoring is free for the first year. From the second year on a modest yearly monitoring fee is charged.