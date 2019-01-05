Tipperary man Kieran Stafford explains what's so special about his native county

Clonmel native Kieran Stafford is national president of the Society of St Vincent de Paul and gives his views on his native county in My Tipperary Life.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

A sunny Sunday in Semple Stadium watching Tipp beating Cork in the Munster Final!

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

Frank Patterson.

Ireland’s Golden Tenor has culturally put Clonmel and Tipperary on the map. His international accomplishments and honours were numerous and he loved his home Town and County fiercely. His statue stands proudly over Clonmel’s civic centre an indication of his Town’s love for him.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

My Grandmother’s house in Glenconnor Clonmel.

At the time it was like being in the middle of the country and the neighbors were always so warm and friendly.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Roscrea.

I have spent time volunteering with my colleagues in Roscrea and I have always felt so welcome, the community spirit there and desire to assist those in need is second to none.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

The mixture of success in sport industry and agriculture.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Margaret Rossiter.

Margaret writes about the ordinary and extraordinary in life her column resonates with her varied and many readers and never disappoints.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Social Housing.

The lack of social housing in the County means that many families do not have a secure place to live. Investment in housing is investment in people and must be prioritised.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

Reverse the decision to amalgamate North and South Tipperary County Councils, in my view Clonmel has lost out greatly over the County’s amalgamation.