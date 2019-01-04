Tipperary ambush that ignited the War of Independence to be remembered at conference

A conference on the Soloheadbeg ambush one hundred years ago is to take place later this month.

On January 21, 1919 two RIC officers were shot dead in an ambush in Soloheadbeg, Co Tipperary by IRA forces.

On the same day the first meeting of Dail Eireann was held in Dublin. Well known names from this period in Irish history such as Dan Breen and Sean Treacy come to prominence in this and subsequent events.

Many commentators credit the ambush with being the first instance of the War of Independence in Ireland. More questions than answers exist about the sequence of events and even the intention of the ambushers.

Soloheadbeg Ambush: Impact & Legacy is a one day conference and debate that will look at the events leading up to the ambush, the ambush itself and the ensuing conflict. Presentations will focus on the national and international context (Dr Noreen Higgins McHugh), the 1918 elections (Sean Hogan), the media and propaganda surrounding the event (Dr Denis G Marnane), police casualties during the War of Independence, a sometimes forgotten aspect (Jim Herlihy) and the keynote address will be given by Dr Martin Mansergh.

A History Ireland Hedge School will offer speakers and audience members the opportunity to discuss events in a round table format.

It takes place on Saturday, January 19, from 9.30am – 4.30pm at the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Limerick Junction, Co Tipperary E34 VK12.

Admission: €20. Bookings & Further information: julia.walsh@tipperarycoco.ie / 07 61 06 5254 or Soloheadbeg2019@gmail.com/ 086 1273427