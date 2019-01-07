€66,000 Cappawhite Wind Farm Community Fund now open for applications

Cappawhite Wind Farm, near Cappawhite Village in Co. Tipperary, is pleased to announce the second round of its community fund. The fund, which is valued at over €66,000 this year, opens today.



Applications can be made on-line via our website: http://www. windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/ until Friday 15th March at 5pm.

Funding is available to support local organisations in the delivery community projects and initiatives which fall within one or more of our broad themes:

Education and Skills.

Health, Safety and Wellbeing.

Environment and Habitat Conservation.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability.

Culture and Heritage.

Recreation, Sport and Social Inclusion.

Last year, the fund has committed to investing over €96,000 in 15 community projects within the vicinity of the wind farm.

Cappawhite Wind Farm is a renewable energy project developed and operated by Cappawhite Wind Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESB. The wind farm which entered commercial operation in 2017 features 17 wind turbines with the combined ability to generate 52 MW which is enough to power over 32,000 homes. Cappawhite’s Community Fund launched in 2018 and will operate annually for the lifetime of the wind farm.

Cappawhite Wind Farm is a renewable energy project developed and operated by Cappawhite Wind Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESB. The wind farm which entered commercial operation in 2017 features 17 wind turbines with the combined ability to generate 52 MW which is enough to power over 32,000 homes. Cappawhite’s Community Fund launched in 2018 and will operate annually for the lifetime of the wind farm.