Tipperary cattle mart thriving again following tragic death of its owner in 2012

In December 2012, well known Tipperary farmer and Mart owner Philip de Vere Hunt died by suicide, leaving his wife Annette and five adult children devastated at his loss at the age of just 64.

Now seven years on from that tragic night, Annette, along with two of his children Robert and Alison have worked hard to keep the business thriving.

RTE’s Helen Carroll met the family on a busy mart day in Cashel to find out what drove them on following the death of Philip, and how they threw themselves into work to such a degree that it took years to come to terms with the grief of his loss.

Her story is on Ear to the Ground on Thursday, January 17 at 7pm