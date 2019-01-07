Nurses and midwives to announce strike dates tomorrow

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation will announce their initial first set of strike dates tomorrow (Tuesday) at 3:30pm, following a meeting of the elected INMO Executive Council.



The announcement will take place at INMO Headquarters in the Whitworth Building, Morning Star Avenue, Smithfield, Dublin 7.



The announcement follows a vote in December where 95% of INMO nurses and midwives balloted to go on strike.



The strikes will see INMO members withdraw their labour for 24-hour periods.



The dispute centres on safe staffing in the public health service. The INMO says that wages in nursing and midwifery are too low to recruit and retain enough staff for a safe health service.