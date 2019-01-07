Nenagh slips to eighteenth place in this year's litter league results

Nenagh has slipped from second to eighteenth place in this year's Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) league table.

While the judges praised the town for its general cleanliness, they picked out the recycling area at Tesco shopping centre on Borrisokane Road as being a problem area.

The survey is carried out on by An Taisce on behalf of IBAL.

They said that a few littered sites brought down Nenagh’s results compared to earlier in 2018.

"By far the most heavily littered site surveyed was the recycle bank at Tesco car park. It wasn’t just a littered site but subject to dumping," the judges remarked.

Top ranking sites included Nenagh District Court and environs, which, they saidwas exceptionally well presented and maintained with a complete absence of litter throughout.

They also singled out Kenyon Street and Pearse Street as being very good with regard to litter.

"Clearly a careful eye is kept on the now abandoned Railway Bar, as there was no litter directly associated with same," they said.