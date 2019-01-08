Gardai investigate whether sheep attacked by dogs in distressing on-line video was from Bansha farm

A farmer in the Bansha area has contacted the gardai to say he believes he owns the sheep shown on a distressing on-line video being attacked by three dogs that are egged on by several people.

Gda. Insp. James White confirmed gardai are investigating the complaint made by the farmer but are "keeping an open mind" at the moment on whether it was the same the incident shown in the video posted on social media in recent days.

There was a possibilty there were more than one of these trespassing and dog attack incidents, Insp. White pointed out.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesperson said the sheep attacked on the Bansha farm by trespassing dogs was injured but not killed and it's estimated the incident occurred sometime between the weekend of December 29/30 and over last week.

He appealed to anyone who saw suspicious people with dogs on farm land in the Bansha area to contact the gardai.

An animal rights group called Action for Animal Welfare Ireland posted the video of the horrific attack on the sheep on its Facebook page over the weekend. It's believed they contacted the gardai in Clonmel requesting it be investigated. The video is understood to have originated as a Snapchat post.

