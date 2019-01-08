‘Age friendly’ Roscrea party in Rackett Hall Country House Hotel

Age Friendly Roscrea hosted their annual community hooley in Racket Hall Hotel on Sunday January 6, Nollaig Na mBan.

Following a fabulous meal, the audience joined the Rosie Greys in a singalong.

The large gathering were then entertained by local entertainer Donal O’Meara, with MC Pat Flanagan introducing talented members of the audience, including Laura Nugent, Tony Bergin, Billy Costello, Linda DeLewis, Ramsey Nolan, Jim Kennedy and Donie Walsh.

Age Friendly Roscrea sincerely thanks everyone who joined us and made the day such a successful social event.

The Rosie Greys choir will be back in the Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm, with the Thursday Club the following day at 2pm.

New members are always welcome.

Further information can be sought from 0505 22550.

Age Friendly Roscrea is a community organisation that aims to make Roscrea a great town to grow old in.