Carrick-on-Suir meals assistance group selects its committee

The new Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Service formed a committee chaired by Eddie Reade at a recent meeting and has progressed to serving an average of 29 meals daily to clients in the town.

Committee secretary is Katie Coughlan, joint treasurers are Debbie Cooney and Teresa Corcoran, client liaison officer is Rose O Sullivan, Tomás Roche is PRO, Warren Roche is data protection officer and committee members are Anne Marie Huntenberg, Fr Paul Waldron, Cllr David Dunne and Joan Brennan.

Chairperspon Eddie Reade sid the service, formed last autumn, has progressed from serving five meals a day to an average of 29 meals a day.

"We thank the community for their continued support, the business community, sports clubs, voluntary groups and individual fundraisers who also support us.

"We are also grateful to Donal, Neil, Brian and all of the staff in O'Ceallachain’s Pub in Carrick-on-Suir for all the work they put into preparing our meals," he added.