Tipperary columnist June Molony asks why are people so easily offended today

Why does everyone get offended about everything? We’ve all known people who are offended by everything. It’s really hard to interact with them because at any second they might get annoyed by something you never would have thought would bother them.

My words will either attract a strong mind or offend a weak one. If you are on a continuous search to be offended, you will always find what you are looking for, even when it isn’t there.

It’s impossible to live a healthy life if you’re offended by everything that goes on around you. The feeling of being offended is a warning indicator that is showing you where to look within yourself for unresolved issues. Unless you know who you are you will always be vulnerable to what people say. Just because you are offended doesn’t mean you’re right. No one has actually offended you, they’ve just annoyed you. Maybe the problem is that you think other people have to think and act a certain way. So when they don’t it’s your expectations failing you, not other people.

No random comment is ever going to change your life. Whether someone has a positive or negative opinion of you is not going to change your life either way. What really matters is how you see yourself and how you feel about yourself.

Learn to laugh at yourself. Don’t take yourself so seriously. All that does is make you “stuck up” and your ego extremely vulnerable. Acting that way will just mean harming yourself and pushing people away.

Happy is the man who can brush aside the offending remarks of another and go on his way. Choose your friends with caution, plan your future with purpose and frame your faith.

Right now we live in an age of extreme Political Correctness. It has gone way too far. I hope it’s just a phase. Political Correctness is now just a fancy word for censorship. It’s no longer about protecting the weak. It has become an excuse to persecute others, because persecuting others is fun. Don’t you dare say or think the wrong thing, or a Twitter mob of angry villagers will come after you with digital torches and metaphorical pitchforks.

What ever happened to creativity? What ever happened to the passion? What ever happened to speaking ones mind? I’ll tell you what happened. The children aged but never grew up. A baby can whine if it does not like something because it doesn’t know better. What’s your excuse? Stop getting offended whenever the wind blows your hair the wrong way! We will get nowhere if we continue to avoid truth to avoid offense. Speak your mind and do not be afraid of stepping on toes. The truth can be ugly, and that’s what makes it so beautiful. Speak your mind but don’t take it as a chance to loose respect either. Always keep respect, if someone then still claims to be offended, it’s not because of you nor is your fault. They simply don’t like the taste of the bittersweet truth.

“Society has become so fake that the truth actually bothers people.”

