Tipperary farmers put on a joyous display of lights in aid of Farm Embrace

Ballycommon Sponsor Ride chief organiser Albert Purcell in conjunction with North Tipperary Agricultural Contractors coordinated a magical display of tractors, combine harvesters and other farm machinery on the streets of Nenagh on December 22 last.

Each of the thirty machines that entered were greatly adorned with Christmas lights of all colours and accessories to maximise what could be achieved with such creativity and splendor for the event.

Albert and his team of volunteers commandeered the support of local business who stepped up to give very generously to the event and by the general public on the day.

Over €16,000 was raised for the agricultural charity Embrace FARM, an organisation that supports people that are affected by farming accidents through loss of a loved one or serious injuries.

The monies raised will go towards the services the charity runs annually for farming families it supports during the year through residential counselling, awareness events, and an annual remembrance service.

Embrace FARM would like to thank everyone that organised, volunteered and donated so generously to the event.

Embrace FARM (Farming Accidents Remembered & Missed) was established by Brian Rohan and his wife Norma in 2014. The vision of Embrace FARM is to be ‘a caring and supporting Agri-community for all those affected by farming accidents’.

Pictured at the cheque presentation: John Hayes - ambassador to Embrace FARM and former rugby international player, Brian Rohan - founder of Embrace FARM, Angela Hogan - Board Member at Embrace FARM, Robert Gill - Peppermill Bistro Proprietor, Albert Purcell - Ballycommon SR, Murt Toohey - Borrisokane Christmas light expert, he has a big tractor display on his farm each year.