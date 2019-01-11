Tipperary Parkinson’s Association resumes activities following Christmas break

Tipperary Branch of Parkinson’s Association resumes its activities after the Christmas break on Monday, January 14, at 2pm in the Pastoral Centre, Church Road, Nenagh, when the Monday Club returns for its fourth year.

The branch now wishes to strengthen its voluntary Monday Club team.

Voluntary duties include displaying words of songs on screen from our laptop to making and serving the all important cuppa.

If interested, contact Marion Burke, Nenagh support group co-ordinator on 087-2967296.

The branch ended a very busy and successful year, with a diverse list of activities across the county. Prior to Christmas break, they had Christmas carols in the Community Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles. Our thanks to Upperchurch Youth Choir who have performed at this event for many years.

The branch’s annual Remembrance Candle Lighting Ceremony for deceased members and those who are ill, in hospital, confined to the house or nursing homes was held in the Pastoral Centre, Nenagh on December 14, with Rev Smith, Church of Ireland rector, Nenagh, and Fr Rexon, CC, Parish, participating.

The Monday Club held its Christmas party on December 17, with a special appearance by Santa and Mrs Claus.

Clonmel Support Group hosted its Christmas dinner in Hotel Minella.

The branch is already planning events and activities for 2019.