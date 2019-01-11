Carrick-on-Suir school says farewell to retiring caretaker Tony Hogan

Carrick-on-Suir's CBS Greenschool's teachers, students and parents turned out in force to say farewell to the school's popular caretaker and GAA coach for the past 22 years, who retired just before the Christmas break.

A retirement celebration to mark Tony Hogan’s departure took place in the school hall on the afternoon of December 18.

Principal David Cotter led the school's staff, parents, past pupils, board of management and parents association in paying tribute to Tony's huge contribution to the school since 1997.

The party included tributes, singing, dancing and presentations to Tony. Posters adorned the walls, pupils recited poems, and all sang his favourite songs.

The celebration also featured a Strictly Come Dancing style event where Tony and his dance partner teacher Tara Comerford waltzed into 1st place.

Tony’s wife Celia, his son Gary and his daughter Antoinette attended the function and were immensely proud of him as speakers praised him on his skills which helped bring great success in sports to the school.

Former Principal Pat Mansell thanked Tony for all the years he worked with him.

“Tony Hogan is the face of the Greenschool,” he said before wishing him happiness for a long and healthy retirement.

Principal David Cotter also praised Tony for his years of dedication to the school in his primary role as caretaker and also for his commitment to the pupils in the role of GAA coach and team manager

He recounted many stories of victory and the lead up to it, with Tony always at the helm.

‘Tony has had genuine care and respect for the young lads over the past 22 years and we have been lucky to have had him at the school.’

Tony thanked all the past teachers and pupils and the present staff and boys. “Time flies and I enjoyed every minute of it," he declared. ‘It was a pleasure to work in the school among great teachers and young fellas.’

Tony was presented with a framed jersey depicting the Dublin and Tipperary colours, a beautiful painting by artist Tony Oakey and a memories book filled with archives and photos of his time at the CBS Greenschool.

His wife Celia was presented with a bouquet of flowers.

It was a poignant afternoon reflecting Tony’s huge contribution to the school.