Tipperary Co. Council organises public consultation session on upgrading Carrick-on-Suir streets

Tipperary Co. Council is hosting a public consultation session next Wednesday, January 16 on proposed upgrades to the streetscape of an historic part of Carrick-on-Suir town centre.

The Council is inviting local residents, businesses and organisations and general public to attend the consultation event about the public realm improvements plans for New Street and Castle Street between the Town Hall and Ormond Castle.

The proposed improvements relate to footpaths, parking arrangements and road surfaces in this area.

Nick de Jong the designer of the proposed streetscape upgrade, Co. Council planning and Carrick Municipal District officials will attend the session and there will be a sketch of the improvements proposed.

The consultation will take place in the foyer of the Town Hall at 4.30pm next Wednesday. The proposed works will be a follow on to the completion of the €2.4 million renovation of Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall.

Carrick Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan informed local councillors about the public consultation session at the December meeting of Carrick Municipal District.

He said the Council had written to residents in the New Street and Castle Street areas to inform them of the event.

Carrick-on-Suir FF Cllr Kieran Bourke said the changes proposed were very important for the town and the people of the town as a whole should be informed of the event.

Mr Nolan agreed the event was for the town's wider population.

"The more people come to this event the better," he told councillors.