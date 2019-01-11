GRANTS

Tipperary's €2m paid out in forestry premium payments one of the highest in the country

Total of €26m paid out across country

Tipperary forest owners received over €2m in premium payments

Tipperary is one of the main beneficiaries in forestry premium payments to forest owners announced today.

Out of a total pay-out of €26.1m, a total of €2.052,440 goes to Tipperary owners.

That is fourth highest in the country after Cork (€3.3m), Kerry (€2.36m) and Clare (€2.33m)

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle, T.D., has announced the commencement of the 2019 Forestry Premium payments totalling some €26.1 million to almost 5,000 forest owners. These payments are paid to applicants who apply online for their annual premium payment.

Welcoming the first payment run, Minister Doyle commented - “I am delighted to see the commencement so early in the year of these forestry premium payments. This is part of our commitment to those who plant under the afforestation scheme and an average payment €5,200 to each farmer and landowner is a significant cashflow boost at this time of year.

“Premium payments will continue to be issued on a weekly basis throughout the year and I would encourage all participants under the scheme to consider applying online if they wish to avail of the earlier payment”.

The Minister added – “Today’s payment is a reminder of the opportunity which the forestry schemes offer for diversifying farm income with a guaranteed payment for 15 years. The schemes can offer grants to cover the cost of establishing forests and woodlands and annual Premiums of up to €680 per hectare for 15 years.

“A total of €103.5m has been made available by the Government for the continued development of Ireland’s forest resource and forestry sector in 2019. There are a range of schemes under the current Forestry Programme to suit all scenarios and circumstances and I encourage landowners to examine the various options and discuss with their agricultural adviser”.

Forestry  Plantation County
Total Paid per County
 
Carlow
198,026
 
Cavan
984,723
 
Clare
2,330,287
 
Cork
3,317,310
 
Donegal
475,561
 
Dublin
14,169
 
Galway
1,267,600
 
Kerry
2,369,403
 
Kildare
300,983
 
Kilkenny
1,077,118
 
Laois
764,516
 
Leitrim
942,694
 
Limerick
1,720,604
 
Longford
682,600
 
Louth
98,178
 
Mayo
1,142,514
 
Meath
496,045
 
Monaghan
205,464
 
Offaly
988,971
 
Roscommon
1,224,852
 
Sligo
731,100
 
Tipperary
2,052,440
 
Waterford
664,995
 
Westmeath
853,793
 
Wexford
772,160
 
Wicklow
435,262
 
Total
26,111,368
 
 
 
 
 