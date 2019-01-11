GRANTS
Tipperary's €2m paid out in forestry premium payments one of the highest in the country
Total of €26m paid out across country
Tipperary forest owners received over €2m in premium payments
Tipperary is one of the main beneficiaries in forestry premium payments to forest owners announced today.
Out of a total pay-out of €26.1m, a total of €2.052,440 goes to Tipperary owners.
That is fourth highest in the country after Cork (€3.3m), Kerry (€2.36m) and Clare (€2.33m)
Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle, T.D., has announced the commencement of the 2019 Forestry Premium payments totalling some €26.1 million to almost 5,000 forest owners. These payments are paid to applicants who apply online for their annual premium payment.
Welcoming the first payment run, Minister Doyle commented - “I am delighted to see the commencement so early in the year of these forestry premium payments. This is part of our commitment to those who plant under the afforestation scheme and an average payment €5,200 to each farmer and landowner is a significant cashflow boost at this time of year.
“Premium payments will continue to be issued on a weekly basis throughout the year and I would encourage all participants under the scheme to consider applying online if they wish to avail of the earlier payment”.
The Minister added – “Today’s payment is a reminder of the opportunity which the forestry schemes offer for diversifying farm income with a guaranteed payment for 15 years. The schemes can offer grants to cover the cost of establishing forests and woodlands and annual Premiums of up to €680 per hectare for 15 years.
“A total of €103.5m has been made available by the Government for the continued development of Ireland’s forest resource and forestry sector in 2019. There are a range of schemes under the current Forestry Programme to suit all scenarios and circumstances and I encourage landowners to examine the various options and discuss with their agricultural adviser”.
Forestry Plantation County
Total Paid per County
Carlow
198,026
Cavan
984,723
Clare
2,330,287
Cork
3,317,310
Donegal
475,561
Dublin
14,169
Galway
1,267,600
Kerry
2,369,403
Kildare
300,983
Kilkenny
1,077,118
Laois
764,516
Leitrim
942,694
Limerick
1,720,604
Longford
682,600
Louth
98,178
Mayo
1,142,514
Meath
496,045
Monaghan
205,464
Offaly
988,971
Roscommon
1,224,852
Sligo
731,100
Tipperary
2,052,440
Waterford
664,995
Westmeath
853,793
Wexford
772,160
Wicklow
435,262
Total
26,111,368
