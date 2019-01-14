Tipperary gardai launch annual youth awards

Tipperary Gardaí are delighted to announce the launch of the Tipperary Garda Youth Awards 2018 in association with Supermacs.

This is the third time these Awards has been rolled out in the Tipperary Garda Division under the direction of Chief Superintendent Kehoe ant the awards ceremony will take place at the Garda College, Templemore in February 2019.

Tipperary Gardaí will present the Tipperary Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2018, to celebrate and acknowledge young people between the ages of 13 and 21 and recognise the very positive contribution young people are making in their communities in the county. Gardaí continue to work in partnership to create safer communities for all.

Awards will be presented to young people who, by their activities, make their communities a better place to live in, or who have shown great determination in their own lives. A Judging panel adjudicated & chose the recipients.

The members of the Judging panel for these awards include Mr Brendan Cummins (former Tipperary Hurler), Mr Gerard O’Brien, (Circuit Court Judge), & Mr Henry Healy Supermacs.

This year there are 4 categories

Individual award; those making a positive contribution in their community.

Group award; Groups of two or more

Special Achievement award; A young person who has overcome difficult circumstances

Community Safety Award; An individual or group, who through a crime prevention or safety initiative has made their community a safer place to live.

The closing date for entries is January 31, 2019.

A winner from each category will go forward to be consideration at the National Garda Youth Awards in April 2019.