Motorist arrested in Co. Tipperary this morning after testing positive for cocaine

A motorist was arrested in the Cashel area early this morning (Monday, January 14) after testing positive for cocaine.

The Dublin man came to the attention of the gardai when he his vehicle was detected breaking the speed limit. He was stopped at Rathordan, Cashel at 7.50pm and taken to Templemore Garda Station.

Meanwhile, a local man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Cahir on Saturday. He was stopped by gardai on the Cashel Road at 10pm.