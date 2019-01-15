CRIME
Thief steals TV and radio from car in Cahir
Gardai are investigating the theft of a television and radio from a car in Cahir.
A television and radio were stolen from a car in Cahir town centre over the weekend.
The property was stolen from the car parked at Castle Street between 7pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.
Gardai are investigating the theft and have appealed to anyone with information that may assist them to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.
