CRIME
Gardai investigate discharge of fire extinguisher at Co. Tipperary hotel
Gardai are investigating the discharge of a fire extinguisher at Cahir House Hotel late at night
Gardai are investigating the discharge of a fire extinguisher in Cahir House Hotel on Sunday.
The incident happened in the hotel in the early hours of January 13.
A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said they were following a line of enquiry in their investigation. Anyone with information that may assist them should contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.
