Gardai investigate discharge of fire extinguisher at Co. Tipperary hotel 

Gardai are investigating the discharge of a fire extinguisher in Cahir House Hotel on Sunday. 

The incident happened in the hotel in the early hours of January 13. 

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said they were following a line of enquiry in their investigation. Anyone with information that may assist them should contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222. 